Hamas calls for united fight against sovereignty

Hamas official calls for cancellation of the Oslo Accords and recognition of Israel in response to its application of sovereignty.

Mousa Abu Marzouq, a member of the political bureau of the Hamas terrorist organization, said on Sunday that the fight against an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria will take place as part of a "unified Palestinian national plan designed to move away from the path of diplomatic arrangements."

He stressed that the Judea and Samaria area is "the heart of the conflict at this stage, as there are three million Palestinians and 750,000 Jews living there and it is at the center of the agreements signed between the PLO and Israel." The implementation of the annexation plan, he continued, will remove any significance from the agreements between Israel and the PLO.

Abu Marzouq also said that there is a Palestinian consensus opposing the US peace plan and that some of the countries in the world do not support it either.

"The danger in the plan," said Abu Marzouq, "lies, among other things, in disconnecting the West Bank from Jordan and the Arab world and the continued Israeli control over Palestinian natural treasures."

He called for a national plan to combat annexation that would lean on mobilizing the Palestinian people for the fight.

He also demanded the cancellation of the agreements the PLO signed with Israel and the cancellation of recognition of Israel, even if doing so would lead to the deportation of Palestinian leaders.