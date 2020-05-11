IDF demolishes home of Rina Shnerb's murderer

IDF demolishes home of terrorist who carried out attack in which Rina Shnerb was murdered. Palestinian Arabs riot during the operation.

IDF fighters demolished overnight Sunday the home of terrorist Qassem Shibli in the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar.

Shibli, together with other members of a squad, carried out the attack on August 23, 2019 in the Dani Spring, near Dolev, in which Rena Shnerb was murdered and her father and brother, Eitan and Dvir Shnerb, were injured.

The demolition was carried out after petitions that were filed against it by the family of the terrorist were rejected by the Supreme Court.

During the operation, violent riots broke out, involving dozens of Palestinian Arabs who lit tires on fire and threw rocks and firebombs at the IDF fighters. The fighters responded with riot dispersal methods.

The homes of terrorists Walid Hanatsheh and Yasan Majamas, who also took part in the attack, have been demolished in the past.

"The IDF will continue to work to secure the area and against the terrorists in Judea and Samaria," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.