Pence's office: He's not planning to self-quarantine

US Vice President's office denies report that Pence will self-quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus.

US Vice President Mike Pence’s office said on Sunday that Pence is not planning to enter self-quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence spokesperson Devin O'Malley said in a statement quoted by CNN that the Vice President "will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine."

"Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow," O'Malley said in the statement.

The statement followed a report in Bloomberg News earlier on Sunday that Pence is self-isolating away from the White House.

The Vice President did not attend a meeting on Saturday with President Donald Trump and top military officials, the report said.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Miller is the primary spokeswoman for the White House coronavirus task force, which Pence leads and which last met on Thursday.

On Thursday, the White House disclosed that a US military official working as Trump’s valet had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following Thursday’s news, Trump said that he, Pence and other high-ranking White House officials will be tested for coronavirus on a daily basis.

On Saturday, it was announced that Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will self-quarantine for two weeks after he was exposed to Miller.