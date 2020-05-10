Elderly woman killed in fire in Maalot

An elderly woman was killed and an elderly man was critically injured in a fire that broke out in their apartment in the city of Maalot on Sunday evening.

Firefighters who were called to the scene quickly acted to extinguish the flames.

In addition to the elderly victims, Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics located two other women and a toddler who were lightly injured from smoke inhalation and evacuated them to a hospital.

Oshri Eliyahu, head of the United Hatzalah Maalot branch, said, "When I arrived at the scene, I came across a fire in a third-floor apartment. Due to the heavy smoke and fire, I waited for the fire crews who rescued an elderly man who was critically injured as a result of burns and smoke inhalation. Then, unfortunately, the fire crews rescued the body of an elderly woman. Also, due to the nature of the event, two women and a toddler inhaled smoke and are listed in light condition at this time.”