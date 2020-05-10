The Daily Mail reported that newly-published testimony alleges Chinese complicity in the global coronavirus crisis. According to the dossier published in the German Der Spiegel, "On January 21, China's leader Xi Jinping asked WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to hold back information about a human-to-human transmission and to delay a pandemic warning."

The World Health Organization (WHO) denied allegations of wrongdoing, stating that Ghebreyesus had "never spoken by phone."

In April, US President Donald Trump alleged that the WHO assisted China hide its role in the spread of the pandemic. Trump proceeded to block US funding for the organization, going as far as claiming that there was enough evidence to implicate Beijing of intentionally misleading the international community.

"Well, I don't think there's any question about it. We wanted to go in, they didn't want us to go in. Things are coming out that are pretty compelling. I don't think there's any question. Personally, I think they made a horrible mistake, and they didn't want to admit it," said the US President.

According to a Department of Homeland Security report, a majority of US officials now believe China "intentionally concealed the severity" of the pandemic and stockpiled medical supplies to treat its sick while allowing the world community to suffer the consequences of its slip-ups.

China decided to build the Wuhan Institute of Virology after sustaining a SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003.

SARS was responsible for 775 deaths and infected over 8,000 worldwide.

The report supports a dossier published earlier by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance which holds China accountable for a premeditated cover-up that has thus far killed over 280,000 worldwide, infecting more than 4,100,000.