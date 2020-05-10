MDA using buses to evacuate patients and injured at ALS level

Magen David Adom, in cooperation with the Osem Nestle Company and Dan Company, and with the assistance of the IDF's Ground Forces Technology Unit, has developed two dedicated buses in the past few weeks to evacuate multiple sick and injured, safely and efficiently. Each bus can evacuate up to thirteen patients at a time, with two of them placed in the middle of the bus, which is built at the ALS level, and eleven others sit in the back, if needed, the bus can be used to transport up to fourteen EMTs and paramedics to the scene of an incident.



Buses allow many patients to be evacuated, thus saving the number of operational vehicles required to perform such a task. Every bus has sirens and an advanced communication system, which enables the communications between the teams located in the different parts of the bus and the MDA Dispatch Center."

The buses, developed in the light of the Corona virus in Israel, are designed into three separate spaces, to prevent the spread of contagions between patients" *explains Yossi Halabi, paramedic in the MDA Operations Division.* "The intensive care wing includes two beds suitable for the complex respiratory patients, with all the necessary advanced equipment and the back wing allows oxygen delivery to every patient, if needed. "



"We started developing these buses at the peak of the Corona epidemic in Israel," *said the project manager, MDA paramedic Omri Gorga.* "From the beginning we were facing a lot of challenges, but we knew we had to achieve the best result in no time, and make the buses operational. We worked days and nights, together with the IDF's Ground Forces Technology Unit, until the buses were ready. "



The buses were donated by the Dan Company and fully converted to the designated evacuation vehicles, with the assistance of MDA Friends of Magen David Adom, who are also supporting Magen David Adom these days, and the "Osem Nestle" company, which has made a generous donation for the financing of the project. "Auto cool" company and "Merkavim" assisted as well.



*Osem Nestle CEO Avi Ben Assayag said:* "We are witnessing tremendous assistance from all areas of Israeli society to help others and support the medical teams. MDA is at the forefront of the fight against the virus. Together with them, we sought an innovative and effective solution for evacuating patients in need of care, which would include advanced medical equipment. This is a part of the generous donations by the employees of Osem-Nestle. Today it may not be possible to hug, but many hearts can be touched by giving. "



*Head of the Technological Division of the IDF Ground Forces , Brigadier General Tal Aharon:* "As part of the IDF, dealing with the Corona virus and providing assistance to the citizens of Israel, we have developed the Corona “MADABUS” bus, a first of its kind which has been developed and manufactured for evacuating patients in Israel. This is a collaboration of the rehabilitation and maintenance center, and the IDF's Ground Forces Technology Unit and the MDA, the Ministry of Transportation and the "Merkavim" company. The project that turned from a dream to reality in just a few weeks thanks to the cooperation of all organizations will make a significant contribution to saving lives. "



*MDA Director General Eli Bin:* "This is the first emergency medical vehicle of its kind in Israel, which gives us high evacuation capabilities, and which will help to streamline our operations in various cases, where we are required to evacuate a large number of patients at once. I thank everyone who took part of the development and construction of the special buses, including the best minds in Magen David Adom and the IDF, Israeli Friends of Magen David Adom, the Osem Nestle Company, and the Ministry of Transport, led by Minister Betzalel Smotrich.



*More about the first buses of their kind in Israel:*

The MAN company buses are 11,935 meters long, two and a half meters wide and 2.478 meters high. These are city buses that have been converted to inter-city.



*How is each bus built?* The three parts of the bus are completely separate from each other with opaque partitions. Thus, even in the case of evacuation of infectious patients, the driver does not require PPE. In order for the driver to keep in touch with teams and evacuees at all times, there is a communication system that allows them to speak, and in addition, the driver has access to cameras that are located throughout the bus.



*Who the bus can evacuate?* In the middle of the bus, there are two beds with equipment suitable for ALS care. Two paramedics are appointed to treat patients who are lying in this part, while they can see through the camera what is happening in the back, where up to eleven evacuees can be transported in stable or light condition.



*What equipment is available on the bus?* In the middle of the bus there is an advanced life support equipment, which includes, among other things, defibrillators that can also perform ECG, and automated chest compressions devices. Above each seat in the back of the bus, there is an oxygen tap. The eleven taps are fed by four large oxygen tanks, which are connected to a special system located in the front of the bus. There are two refrigerators on the bus that are designed to store blood and medicines that need to be refrigerated. In addition, the bus is powered by V230 power outlets, which allow additional medical equipment to be connected if needed, such as ECMO, incubator and the like.



*How does the MDA Dispatch Center communicate with the bus team?* The evacuation bus is an emergency vehicle for all intents and purposes, and is equipped with lights, siren, and an announcement system, similar to a MICU. In addition, the bus is connected to MDA's radio system. The cameras in the bus are also connected to MDA Medical Dispatch Center, so doctors and senior paramedics from the hotline can see what is going on and, if necessary, advise the bus’s team and participate in decision making.



*How the bus is disinfected?* The bus has a special oxygen exchange system that can, according to the Ministry of Health, replace all the air in the vehicle in just seven minutes. For quick and efficient cleaning, the bus seats are made of leather, and each has a seat belt. On top of that, the bus's power outlets are waterproof, so the vehicle can be disinfected without fear of electric shock.

*For the wellbeing of the evacuees!*

TV screens have been installed on the bus to ease the evacuees' time. The windows of the bus are sealed, and looking inside the bus from outside is impossible. In addition, at the rear of the bus there are compartments for storing personal belongings of the evacuees. The bus is accessible for the disabled, and a special ramp for passenger transport is installed.