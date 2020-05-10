Dagan to Prime Minister Netanyahu: 'Tell the public you're funding terrorism'

Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu, Finance Minister Kahlon and Defense Minister Bennett, following the transfer of NIS 800 million to the Palestinian Authority. "We have been informed by the media that today, no less than NIS 800 million, a loan that will become a grant, has begun to be transferred to the PA. This is in addition to the hundreds of millions transferred to the Authority each month by the State of Israel," he said.

"Those who approved this transfer claim it is aid money for the coronavirus crisis. It just happens to be the exact amount the Israeli government pledged to the PA to offset the transfer of funds to terrorists sitting in Israeli prisons. It is clear to everyone that this is a de facto surrender to the murderous Palestinian Authority exerting pressure on the Israeli government to transfer funds that it wants to see going to terrorists. Now the coronavirus has provided justification for it."

Dagan urged the prime minister and defense minister to immediately block the transfer of funds. "Beyond the anger over Israel greasing the terrorist apparatus, the politicians and defense establishment know full well that this money goes to pay the salaries of terrorist murderers...Money that provides incentive for terrorists..."

"Don't hide behind the coronavirus," he continued. "You need to see the blood of Jews who have been murdered and those who will be in the future before your eyes when making such a decision. Tell the public that you are providing money for terrorism. Say it to their faces."

Dagan has for years opposed the transfer of funds to the Palestinian Authority, known for funding terrorism against the Jewish State. He mentioned Ayala Shapira, a girl who was suffered severe face injuries following a Molotov cocktail attack. Ayala has urged members of the European Parliament not to transfer funds to the PA.

EU MPs applauded the girl's statements, inquired about her story, the prime minister contacted her. The result was a significant hurdle to the money transfer and increased oversight of PA finances.

About a week ago, Dagan slammed Muhammad Assad, a former terrorist who recently petitioned Israel's Supreme Court against the prime minister and finance minister reservations against transferring funds to the PA.