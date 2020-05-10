Report: Grades 4 - 10 to resume studies - one day a week

Schools reportedly planning to reopen for all grades next week - but only on a limited basis, with either 1 or 2 days of class a week.

Israeli schools will reopen all grades next week, according to a report by Channel 12 Sunday evening – but only for one to two days a week.

According to the report, the Education Ministry has put together two alternate plans for resuming studies for students in grades four through ten, after students in grades one through three and eleven through twelve returned to school last week.

Under the proposal, students in grades four through ten will return to school next week – but will only learn in class one to two days a week.

If classes are resumed for grades four through ten just one day a week, classes will be held on Friday, while grades one through three will continue to learn five days a week – Sunday through Thursday.

Alternatively, if classes are resumed for grades four through ten two days a week, the classes will be held on Thursday and Friday. In this case, classes for grades one through three will be reduced from five to four days a week, dropping Thursdays.

On Sunday, Israeli preschools and kindergartens reopened, with half of students allowed to attend on Sunday and Monday, and the remaining half slated to attend Wednesday through Friday.

The Education Ministry reported that 60% of students eligible to attend Sunday showed up to their preschool or kindergarten, or about 250,000 children.