United Hatzalah chief Eli Beer to lead prayer service at Western Wall

Eli Beer, who recently recovered from a month-long battle with Covid-19 Coronavirus, during which he was hospitalized in an induced coma in Miami University Hospital, will be leading a worldwide prayer for those suffering from the disease on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. from the Western Wall (Kotel Ha’Maravi). Eli will be saying the special HaGomel prayers for one whose life was recently saved and together with renown Cantor Shlomo Glick, will say prayers for all the sick people suffering from the Coronavirus around the globe.

The prayer will be live-streamed and people can send in the names of those ill for Eli to mention and pray for at the Western Wall.

“I was one of the lucky ones, I survived this disease when I thought I was going to die,” said Beer. “So many people prayed for me across the globe. Even my doctor said that the power of the prayers from around the world played a major part in my survival. Now it is time to pray for others and give them the chance that I had. Prayer is a powerful tool. When people from all over the world come together to pray for a single cause, G-d listens. So I ask everyone to join me on Monday evening with Cantor Glick in order to pray for the many people who are suffering from this terrible disease right now and need healing. It is time to give them the chance that they deserve.”

The live stream of the event can be viewed on United Hatzalah’s Facebook page or Youtube channel.