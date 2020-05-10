Yamina vows to challenge unity government from the Opposition

Yamina MKs meet after deciding not to join unity government, plan party's next steps. 'We'll hit them hard from the Opposition.'

Yamina’s six-member Knesset delegation met Sunday, following the party’s decision not to join the soon-to-be-formed unity government led by the Likud and Blue and White parties.

The four leaders of Yamina’s three constituent fations - Naftali Bennett (New Right), Ayelet Shaked (New Right), Bezalel Smotrich (National Union), and Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) - vowed not to break up the alliance in order to join the Netanyahu-led unity government; agreeing that the party will either remain in the opposition as a whole, or join the government as a whole.

At the conclusion of the meeting Sunday, Yamina released a statement in which the party blamed Prime Minister Netanyahu for the failure to reach an agreement for Yamina’s inclusion in the government.

“We aren’t interested in jobs or positions without having any real influence. After years of successfully influencing the government, Netanyahu has pushed us away from the levers of power, sending us to the back benches, without any influence.”

Yamina also issued a veiled threat, hinting that the party would not come to aid Netanyahu – who is facing indictments for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust - in the future.

“Know, Netanyahu, that anyone who turns his back on his trustworthy partners when times are good, won’t find them by his side when times are difficult.”

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett took a parting shot at the prime minister, saying Netanyahu would “rue the day” he broke up the alliance with his right-wing partners.

“Netanyahu decided to break up the right-wing bloc, and I believe he will come to rue the day.”

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Yamina would oppose the government “to the bitter end in every way we can, in matters of state and religion, on the settlements, and on the legal system."

Education Minister Rafi Peretz told reporters after the meeting: "Our message is very clear: If we don't have any real influence, we won't sit in the government. We are demanding positions of influence in order to be able to steer the government in the direction that Yamina represents."