New proposal would put end to 'Coronavirus Hotels'

Updated oversight rules for Israelis returning from abroad not requiring forced isolation directives to be put before Knesset vote.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan's new oversight model for Israelis returning from abroad is to be put before a Knesset vote in the coming days, potentially ending the requirement for hotel quarantines for new arrivals.

The proposed measure would allow Israelis able to demonstrate the ability to maintain quarantine directives at their place of residence or other living quarters to leave "Coronavirus hotels" established during the crisis.

In addition, individuals already placed in state-authorized isolation facilities will be provided an opportunity to complete quarantine at their place of residence or other locations available to them.

The new model proposed by Minister Erdan would allow a greater measure of oversight for Israelis returning from abroad.

Israeli police would be responsible for supervision and enforcement of the new directive. They would be assisted by a force of 250 inspectors from the Ministry of the Interior tasked with conducting home inspections according to operational prioritization who would be provided any additional police assistance required.

According to the proposal, responsivity for airport inspections of Israelis returning home would be divided between the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health and airport authority, with police required for the duration of the absorption and transfer process as well as assisting other authorities on a need-be basis.