Traffic police arrested a 14.5-year-old boy in the Hebron area driving a vehicle that was taken off the road for dismantling.

Traffic police who pulled over a Nissan jeep that had arroused their suspicion on Route 356 near the PA-controlled Yatta village could not believe their eyes.

Behind the wheel of the vehicle sat a 14.5-year-old, leaving little doubt that he was not in possession of valid driver's license.

On further examination, it became apparent that the vehicle was not in driving condition.

A legal investigation has been opened against the boy and his father.