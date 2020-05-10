Senior positions offered to outgoing Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan

Outgoing Minister of Internal Security Erdan has been first on the PM's list when it comes to appointing ministerial portfolios.

According to reports, outgoing Minister of Internal Security, Gilad Erdan has been first on the Prime Minister's list when it comes to appointing ministerial portfolios within the Likud.

The prime minister has offered Erdan the education or transportation portfolio, and renewed the proposal to appoint him as Israeli ambassador to the UN.

While the Likud is making preparations for the swearing-in of the government expected to take place Wednesday, the prime minister began Sunday's round of meetings with senior party officials with long-time Likud MK Gilad Erdan.

At the conclusion of the meeting with Erdan, who is expected to leave the Internal Ministry after five years in the roll, it was reported that, "Prime Minister Netanyahu met this morning with Minister Erdan regarding his role in the next government. The meeting went well and the minister was offered a number of positions. Channel 12 said that Netanyahu offered Erdan the education or transportation ministry, both considered senior government assignments.

Netanyahu also renewed the offer to appoint Erdan to the position of ambassador to the United Nations, already rejected by Erdan on two previous occasions.

Netanyahu is expected to run into another significant challenge when it comes to providing a ministerial post for former Knesset Speake MK Yuli Edelstein.