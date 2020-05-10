Coronavirus death toll in Israel up to 248

Number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel over the past 24 hours plummets to just 14.

According to data presented by the Ministry of Health, the number of coronavirus patients diagnosed in Israel as of Sunday morning stands at 14,458. Just 14 additional cases have been diagnosed over the past 24 hours, with the last day also featuring a sharp fall in the amount of COVID-19 tests.

The number of active coronavirus patients has continued to decline over the past 24 hours and currently stands at only 4,826, with 74 of them in serious condition, and 65 on respirators. Fifty-two Israeli coronavirus patients are in moderate condition.

The total number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Israel stands at 241 with an additional 4,585 receiving treatment in "Corona hotels" or at home.