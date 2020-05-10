Gush Etzion council head: Yamina must be in the government

"We as residents of Judea and Samaria are not in need of support from the opposition, rather action within the government."

In response to the announcement by the Yamina Party that they would sit in the opposition, Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said that the right-wing faction must be part of the next government.

“This is the time for unity first and foremost within the [national] camp. Even if one can understand within his or her heart Yamina going to the opposition, the mind doesn’t accept it. As serious as the Corona crisis is, we’re still talking about a phenomenon which will pass."

Ne’eman added, “the mission of the national camp of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, the development of our regions, educating the next generation, the significance of the Torah of Israel in Israeli society, the security of the state, are very meaningful undertakings and should not be abandoned, and whose impact in these areas through a unified national camp should not be forsaken. The main task of the Prime Minister and the heads of Yamina should be not only to maintain, but to strengthen these areas through a united front."

"We as residents of Judea and Samaria are not in need of support from the opposition, rather action within the government. Despite the announcements made by Yamina and the Likud, we are calling on them to meet and make every effort to safeguard the ideological [nationalist] bloc, within the next government. Now is the time.”