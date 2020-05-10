Supreme Court petition: Police must enforce against PA vehicles

Lavi org. demands police order not to enforce against unlicensed PA vehicles engaged in agricultural activity in Binyamin be canceled.

The Lavi organization filed a Supreme Court petition this weekend through Attorney Nati Rom and Attorney Yitzhak Bam, demanding to cancel instructions by the Binyamin region Police Chief not to take enforcement action against Palestinian Arab vehicles without identification plates participating in agricultural activity in the Binyamin area.

"In the petition, we warned that those who approve to plow with tractors without identification plates could be held responsible for rammings and accidents caused by the tractors. And what we have feared has come to pass."

"It is inconceivable that the sovereign - that is, the State of Israel - cannot secure and protect from outlaws. The police must coordinate and liaise with the IDF to implement a zero-tolerance policy for vehicles without ID plates and to stop assisting offenders, even during the plowing season," the lawyers said.

Earlier on Sunday, Arab rioters arrived with tractors to a wheat field cultivated by Jewish farmers in the Shiloh bloc, and began to vandalize the field.

A farmer who arrived at the site in an attempt to prevent the vandalism was hit and run over by one of the tractors. The injured farmer was evacuated by MDA forces to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. One Arab rioter was arrested at the scene.