Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi to Yamina: Take part in sovereignty government

Mayor Revivi says Yamina party should work to bring change and push for sovereignty from inside the government, not the opposition.

Efrat Mayor Oded Ravivi urged the Yamina party not to go to the opposition but to enter the government, make sure sovereignty is applied, and make an impact on the inside.

"This week, the US Secretary of State will come to Israel, and will, among other things, seek to promote the application of Israeli law in Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. We now have consent to this step from the Americans and the unity government that has arisen. There is a convergence of interests between Israel and America," Revivi said.

"A left-wing government would not have such a step written into its foundations. This government which is crystallizing has bot caved to Abbas, has not succumbed to terrorism, and has not changed economic perceptions that have been practiced here for years," he added.

"I cannot but wonder why Yamina is rushing to the opposition benches," adds said. "This is the time for her to sit in government and push for the application of Israeli law in Judea and Samaria, to influence the education of children in Israel and to be influential from within."

The Yamina party issued a formal announcement Sunday morning stating that the party will head to the opposition in the upcoming term and that it will not be a partner in the government sworn in Wednesday.

"In light of the composition of the government and its policy that appears to be a left-wing government headed by Netanyahu, and in light of the Prime Minister's blatant disrespect for Yamina its voting public, the Yamina party has decided to serve the public in the opposition in the upcoming term and fight for the national camp from there," the statement said.