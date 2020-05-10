Watch: 'Long distance' baby naming - from Baltimore to Australia

A family in Baltimore US needed a group of at least 10 for their baby naming during Torah reading. They found it far away.

Torah Mitzion emissary Dror Fruchter wrote the following letter regarding the event to Channel 12 News reporter Sivan Rahav Meir:

The coronavirus situation here is very good, thank G-d, such that we pray in a regular minyan [prayer group], at the 'Carmel' school.

Several days ago in Baltimore, US, a baby was born to a family that we don't at all know. The parents, Ari and Sarah Stern, could not give her a name at the synagogue, because everything where they are is shut down. They searched for a place in the world in which a regular minyan is being held, and got to us.

It was amazing - The parents were on video chat with us during the prayers, and they announced the new name.

40 students from one corner of the world showing concern for, praying with, happy for a newborn baby on the other corner of the world - and they are the first to hear what her name is.

It was a moment we will all never forget.

One can talk about solidarity, how we are all part of one human fabric, about our deep connection with every Jew - but this event doesn't need words or explanations. We just felt it.