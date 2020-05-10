PM: Extend and expand measures to ease restrictions on receiving unemployment benefits

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night instructed Prime Minister's Office Director General Ronen Peretz to take immediate action – together with the Finance Ministry -- to extend and expand the measures to ease restrictions on receiving unemployment benefits.

The eased restrictions include shortening the required period for receiving unemployment benefits to six months for whoever began their unemployment period by the end of April.

The decision also extends the eligibility period for unemployment benefits until the end of May for all those whose eligibility ended before then. It was also decided that National Insurance will be able to pay advances for April unemployment benefits of up to NIS 8,000 even for those people whose applications are still being evaluated.

It is anticipated that the decision will also assist discharged soldiers and young people under 25 vis-à-vis extending and expanding eligibility for unemployment benefits.