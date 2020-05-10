Global coronavirus cases top 4 million

Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 tops 277,000, with the US recording more than 78,000 deaths, the highest of any country in the world.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe surpassed four million on Saturday.

Cases have also been rising in the United Kingdom, where there have been over 216,000 reported cases.

The death toll in Italy surpassed 30,000 on Saturday, the third-highest death toll in the world behind the US and the UK, where more than 31,000 people had died as of Saturday.

In France, another 80 people died Saturday from coronavirus, a drop from Friday's death toll of 243.

Russia has been reporting 10,000 new cases per day for a week, and now has more than 198,000 cases.

Brazil is closing in on 150,000 cases, with over 10,000 deaths.