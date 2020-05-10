Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy dies of coronavirus

Roy Horn was 'a fighter his whole life, one of the greats of magic,' performance partner Siegfried Fischbacher says.

Roy Horn, of the popular Siegfried and Roy act died Friday of complications from coronavirus, CNN quoted his publicist as saying.

Horn, 75, and Siegfried Fischbacher, began their animal and magic performances in Europe, later becoming regulars in Las Vegas as well. The two performed for nearly four decades, until in 2003 Horn was attacked on stage by a white tiger. Following that incident, the pair performed one more time in 2010, at a benefit.

In a statement, Fischbacher described Horn as "a fighter his whole life including during these final days."

"I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

CNN noted that a public memorial will be held in the future for Horn, who is survived by his brother Werner.