Yamina sources: 'Netanyahu is kicking us out'

Yamina rejects offer to head Knesset committee as Likud hopes party will issue final decision on joining coalition.

The Likud on Saturday evening offered Yamina to head the Knesset's Committee for Public Petitions.

According to reports, Yamina politely declined the offer. "[Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu is kicking us out," Yamina sources said.

Earlier, it was reported that Netanyahu is not ruling out the possibility of giving the Health Ministry to Yamina, but that such a step might come at the expense of the other portfolios given to the party's members.

According to Channel 12 News, Likud hopes that a final decision on whether Yamina will join the coalition will be made on Saturday evening.

On Friday, Channel 12 News reported that the Likud offered Yamina the Education Ministry, the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, a Deputy Minister of Defense, the chairmanship of the Knesset Constitution and Law Committee, responsibility for the National Service, and possibly the Settlement Division.

However, Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz said that he was not interested in a deputy minister, forcing the Likud to change the offer to include the deputy to any significant ministry.

Responding to the reports on Friday, Yamina said it had not received such an offer.