Ivanka Trump's personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus

FDA Commissioner. personal assistant to Ivanka Trump, test positive for coronavirus on heels of Pres. Trump's valet.

Ivanka Trump's personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ivanka's personal assistant has been telecommuting, and has not been in her employer's presence in several weeks, a source told CNN.

In addition, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has been forced to self-quarantine after exposure to another staffer who contracted the disease, Politico reported.

Hahn had been in contact with coronavirus task force spokesperson Katie Miller, wife of adviser Stephen Miller - who also tested positive.

On Thursday, CNN reported that a member of the US Navy who works as a personal valet for US President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus.

White House staffers and reporters are tested daily for coronavirus.