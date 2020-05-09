Williamsburg synagogue receives 'cease and desist' order from city health department

New York City issues cease and desist order after Williamsburg synagogue holds event with at least 100 people.

Congregation Kahal Tolaas Yaakov in Williamsburg, New York, on Friday was served by the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene with a cease and desist order.

The order came after the synagogue continuously violated New York State's executive order regarding gatherings and religious services.

Last week, the congregation held a large funeral for Rabbi Chaim Mertz, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to "name and shame" the city's entire Jewish community.

This week, a second event, this one with at least 100 participants, was held, leading the city to issue the order.

Olivia Lapeyrolerie, a spokesperson for the de Blasio's office, told the Jewish Insider: "While we know how important faith is during this time of crisis, this behavior is unacceptable, dangerous and reckless. If this house of worship continues to defy the City and State’s executive order, the building will be shut down."