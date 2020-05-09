Number of coronavirus cases in Israel drops below 5,000

Number of deaths remains stable, with active cases dropping and number of recoveries continuing to rise.

For the first time, the number of active coronavirus cases in Israel has dropped below 5,000.

So far, a total of 16,436 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Seventy-eight of them are in serious condition, and 63 are on ventilators.

The number of deaths has remained stable, at 245 people. A full 11,229 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases has reached over four million, with 1.4 million recovered and 280,000 dead.

In the US, 2,180 people have died of coronavirus since Friday.