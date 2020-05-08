Gantz: It won't be my dream government

Blue and White chairman says the political crisis should end next week and there will finally be a government in Israel.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Friday declared the political crisis in Israel to be all but over, though he acknowledged that the unity government to be formed “is not my dream government”.

“It is time to put an end to the greatest political crisis in the history of the country. Like every weekend, a few words from me to you. It is important for me that you read to the end,” Gantz wrote in a post on Facebook.

“At this time next week, unless new and unnecessary crises emerge, the greatest political crisis in the history of the state should come to an end - and there will finally be a government in Israel,” he continued.

“A unity government that will be set up despite all the difficulties, after a major fracture in Israeli society that requires healing. An emergency government, facing over a million unemployed people and a medical threat that is still in the air and may return.”

“A government that has balances and brakes, respect for the rule of law, and guards our gatekeepers. A government that has criticism, not tongue-lashing. A government that works towards agreements in Israeli society.”

“A government that will promote all citizens of Israel - secular, religious and haredi, Jews, Arabs, Druze, and Circassians. A government that will work for the self-employed, those who were laid off and those who need us most now.”

“This will not be my dream government, certainly not with its expected size. This is probably not Netanyahu's dream government either. But at the end of the day - unity is what the people of Israel want, unity is what Israeli citizens need.”

“It is time to put everything aside, and focus on the good of the State of Israel,” concluded Gantz.

