Coronavirus in Israel: 16,436 cases, 11,229 recoveries

The death toll in Israel from COVID-19 stands at 245. Of the active cases, 78 are in serious condition.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening that the number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 16,436, with 30 new cases having been confirmed.

78 of the cases are in serious condition, and 63 of them are on respirators. 54 of the cases are in moderate condition.

The death toll in Israel from COVID-19 stands at 245, with 11,229 having recovered and released from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to gradually resume its routine following the coronavirus crisis. Kindergartens will reopen this coming Sunday, for the first time since the start of the pandemic in Israel. They will return to partial activity at this time.

There will be restrictions in place, however, preventing mass gatherings during the holiday of Lag B’Omer which will be celebrated on Monday evening.

The restrictions approved by the Cabinet this week include a prohibition on lighting and standing near bonfires.

Stay on Mount Meron is prohibited, as is the renting out of lodges and guest houses during this period, and fines will be imposed for violating the guidelines.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)