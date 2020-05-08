New York Times: Israel is fighting coronavirus instead of killing people

An official tweet by the New York Times has caused controversy today (Friday).



"The Israeli Defense Ministry’s research-and-development arm is best known for pioneering cutting-edge ways to kill people and blow things up. Now it is turning to saving lives", the tweet read and forwarded readers to a story titled: "Israeli Army’s Idea Lab Aims at a New Target: Saving Lives"ץ



The story presents how Israel has "engaged defense contractors, doctors, engineers, scientists — and most of the senses — in its battle against the coronavirus."



"The Israeli Defense Ministry’s research-and-development arm is best known for pioneering cutting-edge ways to kill people and blow things up", the story begins, "with stealth tanks and sniper drones among its more lethal recent projects. But its latest mission is lifesaving. Since March, it has been spearheading a sprawling, high-speed effort to unleash some of the country’s most advanced technologies against an enemy of another kind: Covid-19".

Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer responded: "The New York Times, which buried the Holocaust, Is best known for pioneering ways to libel and demonize the Jewish State. Now it is doing the same".



"This tweet is sensationalist", ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in response, "It is irresponsible that the New York Times buried the important story about Israel's military developing innovative responses to COVID19 beneath demonizing language that seems to question Israel's legitimate security needs. They should do better".