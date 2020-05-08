President Trump: 'I do not believe the Chinese spread the coronavirus intentionally'

President Trump does not think the spread of the coronavirus was a deliberate action on the part of the Chinese; funding of WHO on hold

President Donald Trump has stated in an interview with Fox news that "I do not believe the Chinese spread the coronavirus intentionally." Last week, Trump said he had reliable information that the source of the coronavirus was a Wuhan laboratory and that the virus did not occur in nature but had been created in the lab. In addition, Trump said that he will soon make a decision regarding America's continuing financing of the WHO (World Health Organization).

Trump remarked that all jobs lost in the United States "will soon return." He was optimistic about reopening the economies in the states and said that some of them such as California could do this more quickly due to their relatively low numbers of coronavirus cases. The president had previously voiced support for demonstrations around the country demanding reopening of their economies.