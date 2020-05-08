Thinking out of the box - Naftali Bennett for Health Minister

Success requires a leader to think out of the box, pick the best man for the job, and not be influenced by personal issues. Opinion.



“If Prime Minister Netanyahu offers me the Health Ministry and to manage the coronavirus campaign, I'll rise to the mission.” Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett on Twitter

Blue White has suggested appointing a professional from inside the health system as Health Minister.

But the skill set required for the post is not the ability to manage within the existing structures and modes of operation.

The bureaucrats at the Ministry of Health (MOH) weren't geared for either the shear volume or pace of decisions and actions which had to be rapidly carried out. To make matters worse, there were instances in which they acted to undermine the "work arounds" implemented by others in order to try to bridge the gap in the supply of various products and services by the MOH.

The COVID-19 challenge is far from over. The action or lack thereof of the MOH in the coming months will determine if the 4th quarter of 2020 is an unbearable health and economic disaster for the Jewish State or only bumps on the road up to full recovery.

Since the very start of the COVID-19 nightmare, Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett has been dramatically ahead of the pack with his ideas and actions. Time and again programs Bennett implemented via the Ministry of Defense despite MOH objections became critical elements in the nation's struggle against COVID-19.

For the sake of the nation I sincerely hope that Binyamin Netanyahu appoint Bennett to this vital post.