Does the coronavirus serve as a catalyst for increased aliyah?

Are Diaspora Jews becoming more aware that Israel is the safest place on earth for Jews due to how their homelands are handling COVID-19?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the various responses to the ‘shut-ins’ and shutdowns caused by the dangers of the coronavirus spreading and rates of infection increasing.

As a result, according to Dr. Minskoff, ‘‘health’’ takes on a much broader meaning and requires greater understanding. He says economics is a crucial issue and factor when considering the whole picture of HEALTH.

Minskoff postulates that an optimal balance between health restrictions and gradual opening of the economy can be achieved. For the purpose of overall good mental and spiritual health, this needs to be accomplished.