NEXT to resume deliveries to Israel

British fashion line resumes shipping to Israel nearly two months after coronavirus outbreak forced temporary halt to online orders.

The British fashion company NEXT will resume shipping to Israel, after a six-week break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The site reopened with a statement similar to the one on its British site: "We are open. To ensure the safety of our warehouse teams at this time, we are limiting the number of daily orders."

Just a few hours later, the site posted an update: "We have now hit our orders limit and will not be taking any more orders until 9am tomorrow."

In early March, NEXT announced that it would cease accepting online orders until further notice, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"As a result of the coronavirus we have taken the difficult decision to close our warehouse and distribution operations until further notice," the company wrote in a notice posted on its websites during that period. "We apologize for the convenience but know you will understand."

The company added that it had listened to its employees in the aforementioned centers, and reached the decision that the correct thing for them was to be home, not working, during the crisis.