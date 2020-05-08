Three left-wing activists questioned by police on threats made against Yair Netanyahu

One left-winger recorded saying: "One day, you won't have your bodyguards with you, and then, who knows..."

Three left-wing activists have been questioned under warning by police from Israel’s Lahav 433 cyber unit, following four separate complaints being lodged, including one by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding threats made to the life of his son, Yair.

The complaints specified activist Haim Shadmi, one of the three, but Channel 12 News reports that another two activists are also being questioned by police. The two are suspected of incitement and of issuing threats on the life of Yair Netanyahu, including statements they allegedly made at a demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.

Shadmi himself was also filmed at the demonstration and can be heard calling out over a megaphone: “One day, you won’t have your bodyguards with you, and then boom - who knows…”

Another one of the three allegedly addressed Yair Netanyahu via a social network, writing, “When your father is no longer prime minister, come and take a walk in the street. We’ll be waiting for you.”

Yair Netanyahu also lodged his own complaint with the police, as did two other unspecified individuals.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “The incitement of those on the extreme left has crossed a red line. We’re talking about actual threats made to the life of my son. Such threats should not be ignored.”