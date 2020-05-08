Yamina official: 'Netanyahu wants us outside the government'

Source in Yamina says party demands are to 'balance out the leftism' inherent in unity government.

A Yamina official told Yediot Aharonot that the party believes it is headed towards the opposition.

The source said that the party's demands from Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu included the two of either Health, Education, or Transportation ministries, as well as chair of the Knesset's Constitution, law, and Justice Committee.

These demands, he said, was intended to "balance out the leftism of Avi Nissenkorn in the Justice Ministry."

The source also said that the government is expected to include a variety of leftist components in the economic field as well as "two committee judges in the most critical positions: Amir Peretz (Labor) and Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White)."

"We need influential portfolios to balance out this leftism, because if we are small and lack positions of influence, we have no reason to be in this government," he said.

He added, "It's amazing how Netanyahu gives the haredim everything they demand."

"[Health Minister Yakov] Litzman (UTJ) says, 'I want the Housing Ministry' - and he gets the Housing Ministry. No one argues with them. The feeling is that Netanyahu just wants us outside the government, and in that case, we really will be outside. We didn't ask for the Foreign Ministry so that we could go to cocktail parties around the world. We asked for practical ministries, to deal with the healthcare system, to fight plagues, to fix public transportation, to build a national pandemic system. We want to take the toughest portfolios there are, we've come to work."

The report also said that if Yamina receives the portfolios it wants, party chairman Defense Minister Naftali Bennett - who publicly demanded the Health Ministry - will receive the more senior position, while Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked will rotate the second position between themselves.