Which ministerial portfolios remain available for the Likud?

The unity government leaves a small number of ministerial roles for Likud members, including those who have been loyal to the PM.

In the coming days, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will invite the Knesset Members from the Likud for a meeting in which he will inform them who among them will be appointed a minister in the new unity government, who will be a deputy minister and who will remain without a governmental role at all.

According to Channel 12 News reporter Daphna Liel, if Yamina is left out of the government, it will be possible to offer Yuli Edelstein the Health or Education portfolio. Yisrael Katz is expected to be the next Finance Minister.

Amir Ohana is likely to receive the Public Security Ministry. Miri Regev will have to compete for the Transportation Ministry with Gilad Erdan, who is expected to receive a senior ministerial portfolio in exchange for moving from the Ministry of Public Security.

Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu confidant, is expected to be appointed Knesset Speaker. Ze'ev Elkin will likely remain in the Ministry of the Environment, while the Energy Ministry or a portfolio of the same size will go to Yuval Steinitz and Gila Gamliel.

Ofir Akunis, who currently holds the Science portfolio, is expected to be appointed Ambassador to the United Nations to replace Danny Danon. Orly Levy-Abekasis could receive the Regional Development portfolio or another small portfolio. David Amsalem and Nir Barkat will have to compete for the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry.