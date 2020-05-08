Overcoming the illusion of death

The Kohanim and the calendar: Striving towards an elevated perception of reality.

This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast celebrates Pesach Sheni (14 Iyar – May 8), the Biblical "Second Passover."

What is the story behind this elusive, unsung day, and what are its messages for us today?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the amazing background of this day, and the eternal life lessons that it brings us.

This week’s Torah portion of parashat Emor focuses on the kohanim who serve in the Holy Temple and their mandate to live on a heightened level of awareness. Our hosts offer their thoughts about the nature and calling of the Temple priests, and why they are commanded to separate themselves from exposure to death.