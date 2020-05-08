

How can tax laws help in the fight against terrorism? How does American anti-money laundering legislation adversely affect 8 million US expats? Douglas Goldstein ,

iStock Money laundering American tax laws originally enacted to combat money laundering and terrorism adversely affect the millions of American citizens living abroad.



Colleen Graffy, a former United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Professor of International Law at Pepperdine University, explains why FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) restrictions are unfair to law-abiding U.S. expats. Did FATCA lower the value of U.S. citizenship?



Whether FATCA applies to you or not, you need to prepare for retirement. Consider whether dividend-paying stocks are appropriate for retirement savings.





top