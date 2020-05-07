President Reuven Rivlin tasks Netanyahu with forming new government

President Rivlin grants Netanyahu with mandate to form next government. Unity government expected to be sworn in next Wednesday.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tasked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday with forming the 35th government of Israel, after a majority of Knesset members endorsed Netanyahu for an additional term as premier.

In a statement Thursday night, the President’s office announced that Rivlin had given the mandate for forming a government to Netanyahu.

“A letter regarding assigning the task of forming a government to MK Benjamin Netanyahu was just sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Office of the Speaker of the Knesset was also informed, following the request of 72 Members of Knesset to the president earlier today,” the President’s office said.

“According to the request of a majority of Knesset members, presented to me today Thursday 7 2020 / 13 Iyyar, according to the provisions of Article 10(a) of Basic Law: The Government (2001), and according to the provisions of Articles 10(b) and 10(c) of Basic Law: The Government (2001), I hereby inform you that you have a period of 14 days to form a government,” read the letter sent to MK Netanyahu and signed by the president.

The 35th government is expected to be sworn in next Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, 72 MKs, representing the Likud, United Torah Judaism, Shas, Labor, Blue and White, and Derech Eretz parties signed a letter endorsing Netanyahu for an additional term as premier.

Prior to the endorsement, the Knesset voted 72 to 36 in favor an amendment to Israel’s Basic Laws.

The amendment, a key part of the unity government agreement, regulates the establishment of a transition government and sets the guidelines for its operation.

The coalition agreement, and Netanyahu’s candidacy for a new term, were both green-lighted by the Supreme Court Thursday, which earlier this week heard petitions calling on the court to intervene.