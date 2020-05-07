MDA phlebotomists arrive for a house call

With many restrictions on the public still in place, MDA's mobile blood services units conducting blood drives as close to home as possible.

The restrictions on movement and congregation, designed to maintain public health, have reduced the ability of MDA's Blood Services to conduct large blood drives. However, because of the need to meet the healthcare system and IDF demands, the Blood Services must provide sufficient supply to avoid a shortage of national stock, and to provide blood products to all in need.

Therefore, MDA'S Blood Services are approaching donors and conducting blood drives as close as possible to citizens - in the heart of residential neighborhoods, apartment complexes, building clusters, tenants' rooms and workplaces.

"These days, it is especially important for the public to donate blood," said MDA Blood Donations Department Director Lior Altman. "We urge anyone who can, to donate to maintain the national blood supply."

MDA Deputy Director General- Blood Services, Prof. Eilat Shinar: "Since the beginning of the Corona crisis in Israel, we have encountered great difficulty in carrying out blood donations, and in addition to closed workplaces, factories and educational institutions, public gatherings have been banned. To meet the blood demand in Israel, we have taken on a new activity and as a result the MDA’S phlebotomists are coming to residential neighborhoods and building clusters all over the country. I thank everyone who donated and help us with the donations in the neighborhood."

MDA Director General Eli Bin: "The State of Israel cannot afford a shortage of blood, which is critical in the medical care of sick and injured, in routine and emergency. I urge citizens to contact MDA'S Blood Services and donate blood in a simple procedure, for the sake of saving lives".