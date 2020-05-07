Netanyahu refuses Bennett's request for Health, Transportation Ministries

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett tells Netanyahu his party would only join government if it has ability to make an impact.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on the telephone Thursday in preparation for the establishment of the unity government with Blue and White.

Bennett reiterated that the Yamina party's is to understand the basic principles of the government due to the fact that the ministries of justice and finance have been shifted to more left-leaning parties.

Bennett told Netanyahu that the Yamina party would only join the government if it could have a significant impact, after supporting Netanyahu and the National Camp without reservations for months. No agreement was reached between the two.

Channel 13 News reported that Bennett demanded the health and transportation portfolios in the new government. A source close to Netanyahu said that there is no possibility said that there is no possibility that a party with just six MKs would have four ministers.

Earlier, a majority of Knesset Members endorsed Prime Minister Netanyahu for an additional term as premier.

A total of 72 members of the 120-member Knesset signed onto the endorsement, which was delivered to President Reuven Rivlin Thursday afternoon, just hours before the end of the Knesset’s mandate to nominate a new premier.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented period, during which the country has undergone three consecutive rounds of elections in the last year and has, in addition, faced the coronavirus along with the rest of the world,” President Rivlin said in a statement released by his office Thursday.

“For the first time in the history of the State of Israel, after no candidate I nominated was able form a government from the 21st, 22nd and 23rd Knessets, on 7 May 2020 I received a written request from a majority of the members of the Knesset to assign the role of forming the government to MK Benjamin Netanyahu.”

The unity government's swearing-in is expected to take place this coming Wednesday after 11 Suprrme Court judges approved the Likud-Blue and White coalition agreement and determined that Binyamin Netanyahu could form the next government.