Israel summons EU ambassador over funding for pro-terror groups

EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret summoned after representative to PA says EU would pay organizations despite terror ties.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret was summoned to the Foreign Ministry today and urged to give explanations following a recent letter from the EU Representative to the PA stating that organizations which support terrorism, including organizations listed as terrorist organizations in the EU, can receive EU funding.

The Israeli government was angered by the letter and is categorically opposed to the EU's policy on financing terrorist organizations, including organizations accused of incitement, support and involvement in terrorism.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said: "We demand that the European Union immediately stop any support, financially or otherwise, in any party that directly or indirectly supports terrorism. As past experience shows, terrorism is terrorism and any assistance to terrorism will bring more terrorism."