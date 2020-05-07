MKs violate coronavirus restrictions at Knesset plenum

The Knesset has resumed its activities - and the MKs present in the plenum are required to obey strict rules of social distancing, as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, Channel 2 News reported.

However, During Wednesday's plenary session, MKs were photographed without masks and without maintaining the required distance of two meters between people in violation of Health Ministry guidelines.

In the Knesset, the discussions were held and special conditions were created - at the center of which was the split of seating arrangements in the plenum hall. In order to allow MKs to stay two meters apart, some of them were seated in the stands instead of their original seats.

The plenary convened yesterday afternoon for a particularly lengthy legislative amendment process. At the start of the session, several MKs were seen acting in violation of the guidelines by wearing their masks incorrectly or approaching their associates to closely.

MK Yair Lapid was seen whispering in fellow Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen's ear, while Joint List MK Ofer Kasif was seen coughing in the direction of Likud MK Ofir Akunis. Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz was seen talking with MK Avi Nissenkorn for many minutes without a mask and at a distance of less than two meters.

At one point, several dozen MKs crowded around the Speaker's booth for many minutes, with only a few of them wearing masks.