Tags:i24NEWS
How one haredi town fought back against coronavirus - and won
This predominantly haredi Jerusalem-area town, once among the hardest hit by coronavirus, moved fast to combat the pandemic.
Kiryat Yearim
Nati Shohat/Flash90
|
MainAll NewsHaredi Community How one haredi town fought back against coronavirus - and won
How one haredi town fought back against coronavirus - and won
This predominantly haredi Jerusalem-area town, once among the hardest hit by coronavirus, moved fast to combat the pandemic.
Kiryat Yearim
Nati Shohat/Flash90
Tags:i24NEWS
top