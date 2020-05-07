Searches underway after 20-year-old Beit Shemesh woman disappears

Police, rescue teams launch search for Beit Shemesh resident two days after she disappears.

Police and search and rescue teams have called on the public for assistance in locating a missing Beit Shemesh woman, days after she disappeared.

The missing person, a 20-year-old haredi resident of Beit Shemesh who answers to the name ‘Shira’, left her home in Beit Shemesh this Monday, and was last seen Tuesday at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the coastal city of Caesarea.

She is described as being 1.6 meters (5’3”) in height and having a slim build, with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black skirt with brown stripes and black boots.

Anyone who sees a person making the above description is requested to contact police at the 100 call center, or the Beit Shemesh police station at 02-990-2225/02-990-2223.

The Israel Dog Unit search and rescue organization, which is also conducting searches for the young woman, can be contacted 054-487-6709.