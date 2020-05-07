Looking to hold a circumcision ceremony in Israel? Here's what you need to know

Ministry sets new guidelines for allowing Brit Milah ceremonies, allows 19 attendees including baby, mohel. All food must be catered.

The Health Ministry has released new guidelines to allow the performance of Brit Milahs (circumcisions)

According to the new guidelines, up to 19 people will be allowed to attend a Brit Milah, including the baby, the mohel, and any necessary staff, the Kikar Hashabbat Hebrew news site reported. Organizers must ensure that no one from an at-risk group attends the Brit Milah.

If there are two floors with separate entrances, 19 people can attend on each floor for a total of 38 attendees.

The Health Ministry also emphasized that the food for the festive meal at the Brit Milah must come from a dining or catering establishment which has a business license from the Health Ministry.

The Ministry also stated that the tools must be sterilized, the mohel must wear sterile disposable gloves and a mask for the duration of the ceremony.

Anyone who is not directly involved in the procedure must maintain a two meter distance from everyone else.