Nigerian woman delivers baby aboard Emirates Airline

Nigerian national Kafayat Amusan, one of the stranded Nigerians travelers returning from Dubai, UAE, has been delivered of a baby boy on board Emirates airline departing to Lagos, reports Africa Daily News.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Media and Public Relations Office head Abdur-Rahman Balogun disclosed that the incident occurred while evacuating Nigerians from UAE.

He says Amusan went into labor on the plane 30 minutes after departure, resulting in the plane returning to Dubai shortly after takeoff.

Balogun said Emirates had to change to another aircraft that was now en route to Lagos with 265 returnees on board.

Balogun said the woman is currently on admission at a hospital in Dubai.

Nigerian Ambassador in Dubai Amb. Mohammed Rimi said the mother and baby are well.