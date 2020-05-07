Israeli Arabs aren't fools: The truth about the Kaminitz Law

How much do Israel's Arab voters know about the Kaminitz Law? Members of Joint Arab List have been telling their constituents lies.

How much do Israel's Arab voters know about the Kaminitz Law? Members of the Joint Arab List have been telling their constituents lies. Here's some straight talk (in Arabic, with English subtitles) about the law, and how it affects every citizen of Israel, presented by the Regavim movement.

The Kaminitz Law is the term for the amendments to the Planning and Building Law in 2017, which was formulated following extensive administrative work by a staff headed by Deputy Attorney General (Civil), Adv. Erez Kaminitz.

Kaminitz proposed a series of legislative amendments to improve the ability to deal with the phenomenon and enable more effective enforcement of planning and construction laws. The amendments were introduced into the Planning and Building Law under Amendment 116 of the Law, which passed during the 20th Knesset.

The amendments increased the severity of the punishment for construction offenses, granted more authority to inspectors, and provided more effective enforcement tools such as allowing for the issuance of work stoppage and demolition orders that bypass the complex and lengthy criminal procedures that exists to date, and increase the ability of authorities to act swiftly against new delinquency.

The Kaminitz Law is an important cluster of amendments to Israel’s Planning and Building Code. The amendments provide important administrative tools and enforcement powers against illegal construction. Since its enactment, The Kaminitz Law has brought the rate of new illegal construction starts down by 50% nationwide. The Joint Arab List has been fighting to repeal it from day one, claiming it to be “racist”.