Missing soldier from Gilo neighborhood in Jerusalem found

Hundreds of people accompanied by military and police forces took part in searches for 21-year-old soldier Ariel Edri, a resident of Gilo neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Edri was last seen leaving his home at 19:00 and his whereabouts have since been unknown. A police plane was sent up to assist in locating the soldier.

At one point he was spotted standing on the bridge on the tunnel road, and for hours negotiations took place to persuade him to return home.

This morning, police said, "after extensive searches that continued throughout the night, the missing Ariel Edri was found and everything was fine."