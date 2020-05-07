'I won't apologize to the Netanyahu family'

Leftist activist against whom PM filed a complaint over incitement: I had no intention of threatening anyone's life.

Leftist activist Haim Shadmi responded on Wednesday evening to a complaint filed against him by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his son Yair, alleging that he incited against them and threatened them.

"I had no intention of using physical violence or threatening anyone's life. I do not apologize for caring about the state. I do not feel the need to apologize to the Netanyahu family," Shadmi said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu filed a complaint with the police for blatant incitement to violence against him and his son Yair.

The complaint was filed against Shadmi, who had protested outside the Prime Minister's home in Jerusalem, and was documented inciting for murder against Yair Netanyahu, including statements calling for the throwing of a firebomb on the Prime Minister's home.

"The incitement on the extreme left has crossed red lines. These are real threats to my son's life. These threats must not be ignored," Netanyahu said.

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev commented on the incident, saying, "The violence and incitement directed at the Prime Minister and his family has crossed the line. This is not the first time that there has been incitement against Yair Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's son."

"This reality of serious incitement against family members of elected officials is unbearable. I hope law enforcement agencies will do justice with the offender in order to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future," Regev wrote on Facebook.