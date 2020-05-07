Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital following gallbladder treatment

Jewish judge doing well after undergoing treatment earlier for a benign gallbladder condition, says the court.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing treatment earlier this week for a benign gallbladder condition.

"She is doing well and glad to be home," a court spokesperson said, according to The Hill.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ginsburg called from the hospital to participate in oral arguments, which the Supreme Court is holding remotely by teleconference as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg had undergone non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition after tests revealed that a gallstone had blocked her cystic duct and caused an infection.

She will return to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, over the coming weeks for follow-up outpatient visits and to have a gallstone non-surgically removed.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the court and one of its three Jewish justices, has faced several health scares over the past year.

In November of last year, Ginsburg returned to the bench after missing courtroom arguments due to illness.

In January of that year, Ginsburg missed arguments for the first time in her 25-year tenure on the US Supreme Court in the aftermath of surgery to remove cancer from her lungs.

In November of 2018, she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. The Jewish judge was discharged from the hospital the next day and was back at her notoriously vigorous workouts within a week.